JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Adult female brown wildlife mallard duck No. 40065.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male light blue and yellow bird budgie No. 40062.

Female buff tabby kitten domestic short-hair (DSH) No. 40067.

Male buff tabby white DSH kitten No. 40066.

Town of Sullivan

Adult male black and white DSH cat, No. 40050.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult, unknown gender, albino other rat snake No. 40051

Female black and white DSH kitten No. 40057.

Male orange tabby DSH kitten No. 40058.

Female tortabby DSH kitten No. 40059.

Female brown tabby DSH kitten No. 40060.

Female torti DSH kitten No. 40061.

