Animals arrive at the shelter Jun 6, 2022 2 hrs ago JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.Adult female brown wildlife mallard duck No. 40065.City of Fort AtkinsonAdult male light blue and yellow bird budgie No. 40062.Female buff tabby kitten domestic short-hair (DSH) No. 40067.Male buff tabby white DSH kitten No. 40066.Town of SullivanAdult male black and white DSH cat, No. 40050.Village of Johnson CreekAdult, unknown gender, albino other rat snake No. 40051Female black and white DSH kitten No. 40057.Male orange tabby DSH kitten No. 40058.Female tortabby DSH kitten No. 40059.Female brown tabby DSH kitten No. 40060.Female torti DSH kitten No. 40061.
