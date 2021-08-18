The Annual Duck Race and Day for Kids fundraising event was held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Bicentennial Park.
Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE), formerly the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Atkinson, raced their flock of ducks down the Rock River. In first place was #2530, Eric Haubenschild; second place #2575, John Anderson; third place #2297 Jon Mitchel and fourth place #2509, Macy Marks.
The event also featured free kids activities including a bouncy house, yard games for BASE’s Day for Kids. Food was donated and prepared by John Anhalt from God’s Touch Ministry.
Corporate sponsors dressed up large ducks to participate in the annual Beauty Pageant in which event attendees are able to vote for their favorite. This year’s ducks included a sky diving duck, Olympic champions, Yoda, a #34 Milwaukee Bucks duck but taking the title for 2021 was MSI General’s construction duck.
The main event sponsor was JM Carpets. Additional top sponsors include Day Insurance, IPEC and MSI General.
Badger Bank, Ball Corporation, Drift Skippers Snowmobile Club, Fort Community Credit Union, Fort HealthCare, Jones Dairy Farm, PremierBank and W & A Distribution also sponsored the event.
BASE provides quality out of school time care that inspires local youth to be contributing, productive and responsible community members. Badgerland After School Enrichment Program was established in 2005 to provide the children of Fort Atkinson a positive place for after school.
BASE programs help young people find positive alternatives to negative influences, especially during the critical after-school hours from 3 to 6 p.m. when juvenile crime doubles. BASE currently serves more than 150 members who attend Purdy, Luther, Rockwell and Barrie Elementary schools.
BASE also is offering a Junior Staff program to middle school students interested in volunteering at BASE Sites. For more information on BASE and how to get involved, visit www.basefortatkinson.org. Like the club on Facebook and follow on Instagram.
