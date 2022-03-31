In 2004, the U.S. Congress designated April as National Financial Literacy Month, also known as National Financial Capability Month.
Each April, organizations across the nation take part in this initiative to highlight the importance of financial literacy education for all citizens of all ages.
The 2020 Survey of Household Economics and Decision-making (SHED), conducted by the Federal Reserve Board, found that three-fourths of adults were doing at least “okay” financially. The survey also noted the continued financial disparity between communities based on education, race, ethnicity and neighborhood.
While the financial well-being of the community generally is “okay," there continues to be a need for high quality, trustworthy financial literacy resources — especially resources for the communities who need it the most.
Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) once again is joining this annual initiative by sharing sound financial advice with students, parents, educators and community members this month and every month.
Community members of all ages can find a wide variety of always-free financial literacy resources at fortcommunity.com including videos, articles, interactive activities and games, financial calculators, and more. Educators also can take advantage of Banzai, a free, premium online financial literacy program that meets Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requirements and provides teaching supplements for the classroom.
“Sharing my knowledge of personal finance and cybersecurity with the community is, by far, the highlight of my role at FCCU,” said Dani Sherman, Digital Content Strategist at FCCU. “It’s such a joy when a community member tells me about the bullet they dodged on a fraudulent website because of the red flags I taught them about in a ‘Tech Tip Tuesday’ video.”
In addition to its digital resources, FCCU offers free onsite presentations for employers, schools and other community organizations. Presentation topics include budgeting, credit scores, cybersecurity, retirement and more. Presentations also can be catered to a specific audience’s needs.
FCCU’s financial literacy efforts received national and state recognition in 2021. FCCU received the prestigious Juntos Avanzamos, “Together We Advance,” designation from Inclusiv, a leading national financial inclusion advocate.
Additionally, FCCU was awarded the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award from Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.
For more information about FCCU and the products and services it offers, visit fortcommunity.com or call (920) 563-7305.
