CAMBRIDGE — A 10-week outdoor archery league will begin July 7 at the Oakland Conservation Club, located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on County Highway A.

The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. One will be able to shoot on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.

For more information, call 608-444-3885.

