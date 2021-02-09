EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire congratulates the 2,986 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
The dean's list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2020-deans-list-4529/.
Students from this area who were named to the dean's list are:
Fort Atkinson
Devan Oliver, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Kaitlyn Olson, College of Arts and Sciences
Willem Van Haaften, College of Arts and Sciences
Helenville
Miranda Golz, College of Arts and Sciences
Jefferson
Olivia Ganser, College of Education & Human Sciences
Katelyn Worzalla, College of Education & Human Sciences
Anne Zellmer, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Johnson Creek
Hannah Johnson, College of Business
Lake Mills
Bailey Rockney, College of Arts and Sciences
Palmyra
Alden Ferreira, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Waterloo
Taylor Ehlert, College of Education & Human Sciences
Christina Forman, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Makenna Holzhueter, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Whitewater
Naomi Allen, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
