EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire congratulates the 2,986 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list.

The dean's list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2020-deans-list-4529/.

Students from this area who were named to the dean's list are:

Fort Atkinson

Devan Oliver, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Kaitlyn Olson, College of Arts and Sciences

Willem Van Haaften, College of Arts and Sciences

Helenville

Miranda Golz, College of Arts and Sciences

Jefferson

Olivia Ganser, College of Education & Human Sciences

Katelyn Worzalla, College of Education & Human Sciences

Anne Zellmer, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Johnson Creek

Hannah Johnson, College of Business

Lake Mills

Bailey Rockney, College of Arts and Sciences

Palmyra

Alden Ferreira, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Waterloo

Taylor Ehlert, College of Education & Human Sciences

Christina Forman, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Makenna Holzhueter, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Whitewater

Naomi Allen, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

