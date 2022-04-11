Associated Appraisal will be mailing 307 notices of changed assessment for 2022 this week for the City of Fort Atkinson.
Notices of changed assessment typically go out to property owners due to a recent sale, home improvement or other documented value change.
Notices of changed assessments are mailed annually to inform property owners of such changes and provide an opportunity to obtain more information or challenge the change in value, based on evidence. These notices are not associated with the recently approved public safety referendum.
State law requires assessed values to be estimated as of Jan. 1 each year. Open Book refers to a period of time when the completed assessment roll is open for examination. This period of time is an opportunity to discuss the assessed value of a property in the city with the assessor.
Persons may request a change to their assessed value during the Open Book. Board of Review will hear evidence and testimony for any formal objections to assessments and decide if changes should be made.
Under state law, the Board of Review must presume the assessor’s valuation is correct unless the objector provides sufficient evidence to overcome that presumption.
Open Book will be held Thursday, April 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. via phone. Open Book appointments can be made by calling (920) 749-1995. Board of Review will be held Thursday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Board of Review appointments can be made by calling Michelle Ebbert at (920) 563-7760. Board of Review meetings will be held at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson.
Those with questions about their assessment should contact Associated Appraisal Consultants, Inc. at (920) 749-1995 or email info.apraz@gmail.com. For more information on the appeal process contact Michelle Ebbert, City Clerk/Treasurer/Finance Director, at (920) 563-7760 or email miebbert@fortatkinsonwi.net.
