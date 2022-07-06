WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announce auditions for their Youth Theater Outreach production of “CLUE On Stage,” based on a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin.
Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday July 17, at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
There are many parts available and experience is no object.
The Watertown Players Youth Theater Outreach Program is open to individuals aged 12 to 19 years old. Those wishing to audition should come prepared to read from the script. To sign up for auditions, go to: SignUp on SignUp.com: https://signup.com/go/QECHboe.
The show is under the direction of Annette Weirick and Haley Arndt and it will be produced by Rebecca Hartmann. The show will perform at the Watertown Players Theater Sept. 30 and Oct. 1,7,8,9. CLUE On Stage is presented through special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by Playscripts Inc.
The Watertown Players Youth Theater Outreach Program celebrates its fifth anniversary this year. Past shows have included, “Getting to Know Oklahoma!”, “Into The Woods”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Family Reunion to Die For.” The Watertown Players Youth Theater is open to all students aged 12 to 19. It introduces them to the theater and helps guide them into larger and more complex parts and shows.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where, and with what.
Auditions are scheduled every 20 minutes on audition days.
