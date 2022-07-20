JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, continued through Aug. 6.

Books can be logged and activities completed to earn earn coupons and tickets to enter in a drawing for various prizes. Last day to report reading will be Saturday, Aug. 6 by 1 p.m. For the grand prize drawing, winners will be drawn on Monday, Aug. 8. All ages are welcome to participate.

