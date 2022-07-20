JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, continued through Aug. 6.
Books can be logged and activities completed to earn earn coupons and tickets to enter in a drawing for various prizes. Last day to report reading will be Saturday, Aug. 6 by 1 p.m. For the grand prize drawing, winners will be drawn on Monday, Aug. 8. All ages are welcome to participate.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library are holding a summer raffle through Aug. 15. Winners will be drawn on Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the library. Tickets are $5 each or three for $13. The first place prize is a Kindle Fire HD 8 Plus; second is a $100 Kwik Trip gift card; and third is a $100 Piggly Wiggly gift card.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in the library meeting room.
The library is offering several programs for all ages.
The Pop Up Library will be at Stoppenbach Park Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Librarians can be found all around Jefferson this summer with books to check out, crafts and goodies.
A LEGO Open Build will be held from 10 a.m. noon Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.
LEGOs will be provided for participants. All ages are welcome and it will be held in the youth department.
National Night Out will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Jefferson Public Library will have a table for activities.
For adults, those 18 and older, a Maker Monday-Recycled Library Card Garland will be held. Aug. 1. This month’s take and make craft will be available while supplies last.
