The Hoard Historical Museum announces that local author Corey Geiger will be holding a book reading and book signing at the museum on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.
Geiger’s book, “On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture,” follows the history of his family matriarch Anna Satorie, who was the sole owner of her family’s homestead in an era before it was commonplace for women to own property. Later, she married John Burich and together they continued to improve her farm.
Geiger’s book explores the history of his family as it is connected the farm and land.
“We are very excited to have Corey join us,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Museum. “Corey is a world-renown journalist in the agricultural world, sharing vital agricultural information and farm stories with people around the world. Now he’s sharing his family farm’s story through his new book.”
Geiger is the current editor of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, published in Fort Atkinson by W.D. Hoard and Sons Co. He joined the editorial team in 1995 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In his editorial role at Hoards, he has expanded the dairy magazine’s market to include Hoard’s Dairyman China which joined its English, Japanese and Spanish editions. He has spoken to professional audiences in Canada, China, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and 20 U.S. states.
During his appearance at the Hoard Historical Museum, Geiger will be reading selections from his book while also sharing background information. Books will be available for purchase for signing or individuals are welcome to bring their own pre-purchased book for Geiger to sign.
The program will be held in the museum’s Jones Family Gallery and is free to attend. Please note that the wearing of face masks is required in the museum building.
The Hoard Museum is able to provide these programs and tours at no cost to the public due to the ongoing support of the museum’s membership and business patrons as well as the City of Fort Atkinson. Join the museum and help support programs such as this. Membership is open to anyone; contact the museum for more information.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit www.hoardmuseum.org and like them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.