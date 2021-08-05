Badger Bank announces Tom Dehnert’s election to the bank’s Board of Directors.
Dehnert started at the bank in 2008 as a customer service representative. He has held various positions including personal banker and security officer. Currently he is a vice president/loan officer.
He serves on many committees within the bank and is the Badger Bank WBA advocacy officer.
Tom is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He earned a degree from UW-Madison’s Graduate School of Banking. He is an active member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Fort Atkinson Rotary Club, being a past director and president of both.
He resides in the area with his wife, Lindsey, and their two children.
“I am pleased to announce that at Badger Bank’s July 19, 2021 Board of Directors meeting, Tom Dehnert was officially named to serve on the Board of Directors,” said Steve Dehnert, President/CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Tom will serve with existing members, James Mode, Donald Hausz, Debra Ranguette, Dow Didion, David Keleher, Chris Rogers and myself to continue to set policy and steer the bank to meet our strategic goals and objectives.”
To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call us at (920) 563-2478.
