The annual shareholder meeting of Citizens Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Badger Bank, was held Feb. 15.
The following individuals were re-elected to the Board of Directors of Badger Bank: Steve Dehnert, Chairman of the Board; Tom Dehnert, Chris Rogers, Deb Ranguette, Dow Didion, Don Hausz, David Keleher and Jim Mode.
Badger Bank Chief Executive Officer Steve Dehnert announced the following bank officers were re-elected: Steve Dehnert, Chief Executive Officer; David Keleher, President; Ann Herdendorf, Senior Vice President/Senior Trust Officer; Steve Fiore, Vice President/Loan Officer; Jana Evans, Vice President/Retail Banking Officer; Tom Dehnert, Executive Vice President/Loan Officer; Craig Keleher, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer; Mitchell Weyer, Vice President/Senior Loan Officer; Margaret Wolf, Compliance Officer; Leanne Lehmann, Assistant Vice President/Operations Manager; and Candy Allard, Assistant Vice President/Human Resources Specialist.
“Badger Bank ended the year with strong capital ratios. Our Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.37%,” stated Steve Dehnert, CEO of Badger Bank. “This ranking exceeds our peer group.”
Cybersecurity has been at the top of the list when it comes to training, he said. Between upgrades to devices and employee training, Badger Bank is dedicated to keeping customer information safe from thieves, he emphasized.
"In addition to keeping our customers safety in mind, Badger Bank will be upgrading our document imaging system in 2022," Dehnert said. "Badger Bank and its insurance agency, Badger Insurance, have partnered with Insuritas to expand offerings by launching a full-service digital insurance agency platform providing a full suite of insurance services to individuals and businesses. Among its selections, the agency offers auto, home and commercial insurance products."
Establishing a relationship with Mike Wendt of Family Wealth Advisors and Cambridge Investment Research Inc., he said, has proven to be a positive business move.
"His commitment to our customers and community continue to align with Badger Bank’s vision," Dehnert stated.
