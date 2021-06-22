Logan Larrabee

Badger Bank announces the promotion of Logan Larrabee to a fulltime position as credit analyst/loan officer. He began working as a teller during the summer of 2016 and continued working every summer since then.

Larrabee recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a degree in Economics.

“I love the people here, and I am excited to help the bank grow and to continue my journey at Badger Bank,” Larrabee stated.

“It is my great pleasure to announce the addition of Logan Larrabee to our growing team here at Badger Bank,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “I am very excited about the skill sets that Logan will bring to the bank and we’re happy to have him join us.”

To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call (920) 563-2478.

