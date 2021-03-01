BASE

ABOVE: Pictured, from left to right, are Alicia Norris, BASE executive director; Hannah Bare, BASE Board of Directors chair; Madeleine Neuens, Ball Corporation Human Resources manager; and Audrey Walsh, Ball Corporation EHS leader.

Ball Corporation recently made a $9,000 donation to Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) as part of its COVID-19 relief funding program.

Ball Corporation has supported BASE for many years with corporate sponsorships, event sponsorships and providing volunteer(s) for programs and special events.

According to Executive Director Alicia Norris, BASE will use the sponsorship to support kids and families for the remaining 2020-21 school year.

"We appreciate the support of Ball Corporation during this difficult time,” Norris said. “Now more than ever, kids and families need support. With this generous donation, we will be able to provide affordable care for kids during the critical hours school is out for the remainder of the school year.”

BASE is accepting new membership applications for kids who are 7 years old and attend one of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s elementary schools. Currently BASE has 60 registered members, 12 part-time staff members and two full-time staff for the 2019-20 school year.

The organization operates after school from 3 to 6 p.m. in the four public elementary schools and offers a full day, 10-week summer program. BASE also is open on early release days and select no school days.

BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth. For more information about BASE or to donate, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, follow BASE on Facebook and Instagram.

