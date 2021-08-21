With the need for new homes on the rise in Southern Wisconsin, the City of Fort Atkinson is looking to guide the creation of a new neighborhood in the city.
The Banker Road properties, located east of the Fort Atkinson High School and south of Hoard Road, previously were slated for residential development featuring large single-family lots. However, the development fell through, and the city council seized the opportunity to purchase the parcels in 2018.
In 2019 and 2020, the city adopted a new comprehensive plan and a new zoning ordinance, respectively. These documents, along with the increased demand for housing in the city, changed the way city officials viewed development of this area.
In 2021, the city worked with its partners in the Town of Koshkonong to annex the land into the city and prepare it for development. This year, the city also hired Vandewalle and Associates of Madison to work with staff to prepare a plan for a new and diverse neighborhood on the city’s northwest side.
The Neighborhood Concept Plans now are complete and ready for public view and comment. The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission will review these plan documents at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
The agenda and packet were published on the city’s website on Aug. 20.
The plans feature the following opportunities:
• Reconstruction and realignment of the current “Banker Road” right of way;
• The current Banker Road corridor will be reconstructed as a multi-use trail connecting the neighborhood and providing access to parkland and green space;
• Wetlands and storm water areas used as water features, providing visual appeal; and
• A wide range of housing styles and types including single-family residences, duplexes, town homes, traditional ally-style homes, and multi-family residential buildings.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to shape our own destiny and guide the development of a neighborhood that meets the needs of our current and future residents,” said Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager.
The city will not act as the developer for these parcels. When the concept plans are approved by the plan commission and the city council, city staff intends to distribute the plans widely to local, regional and statewide developers.
Those interested in joining the plan commission meeting on Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. may do so by clicking the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82214860406?pwd=TEVyUVdQM05VNFVzb0E2TUNTVnZlZz09
Passcode: 53538
