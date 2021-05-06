Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) recently hosted its fifth Annual BASE Kid of the Year event.
The event traditionally is held as an in-person breakfast event but due to the pandemic was held virtually again in 2021.
The 2021 candidates were Michael C., Jackson S., Madeline B., Kiera O., Jocelyn V., Dominic M., Carter K. and Ariana R. The eight candidates were nominated by their BASE staff and submitted a portfolio for a panel of six judges.
This year the portfolios included pictures and answers to questions about the candidates and their connection to the 4 BASE program outcomes that inspire our youth: character development, wellness, enrichment & learning, and community involvement.
The judges use a scoring matrix to rate each portfolio, and the candidate with the highest number of points is named the BASE Kid of the Year.
The 2021 BASE Kid of the Year Award went to Jackson S. from Purdy Elementary School. Jackson is in third grade and always is smiling.
“BASE is proud of Jackson and our 2021 candidates,” said Melissa Willkomm, BASE director of Operations. “You are an inspiration to all of us here at BASE and our greater community. We know you will accomplish great things!”
For more information on BASE programs or the 2021 Kid of the Year event, visit www.basefortatkinson.org/kidoftheyear.
