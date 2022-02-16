UScellular recently presented Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) in Fort Atkinson with a $5,000 donation to provide resources to advance their work.
The wireless provider is supporting organizations that offer STEM programming in its regions across the U.S. to help ensure the educational tools and opportunities youth need for a successful future in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
BASE is a non-profit organization which operates after-school enrichment programs in four Fort Atkinson public elementary schools and a summer wrap around program.
The organization is committed to providing quality after school care that inspires local youth to be responsible community members through programming that supports positive character development. Programs include in-person and virtual learning opportunities with an emphasis on STEM, community service, health and wellness, and literacy.
“As a technology company, we want to do our part to advance opportunities for youth in STEM education fields to help solidify a foundation for future leaders,” said Eric Conlon, area vice president/general manager for Wisconsin at UScellular. “We are excited to support BASE so they can continue their great work and encourage kids to explore their interests.”
This one-time donation of $5,000 is one of five surprise gifts UScellular made to youth educational nonprofits across the country. Other organizations to receive these funds include:
• Oklahoma Engineering Foundation (Oklahoma City)
• Wapello County 4-H Foundation (Ottumwa, Iowa.)
• Maryville City School Foundation (Maryville, Tenn.)
• Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (Augusta, Maine)
“We are grateful of UScellular’s generous donation so that we can continue to offer educational programming to Fort Atkinson’s youth,” said Alicia Norris, executive director at BASE. “We rely on members of our community like UScellular so that we have the resources available to introduce our kids to STEM activities and programming. We believe this helps kids build character and prepare for their future.”
UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities.
