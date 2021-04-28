JEFFERSON — Join Norm Matzinger on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for a group bicycle ride.
The group decides where and how far to go. The group will go no more than 45 minutes but persons can ride any amount they wish. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Euchre
Euchre is coming back at the senior center on Thursday, May 6, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Contact the senior center if interested in participating.
Write Your Own Story
The next Write Your Own Story group conference call will be held Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. The topic this month is “what was the best vacation you have been on, what has been the worst vacation you have been on?” This could be entertaining!
Contact the center to get the conference call t elephone number to use with your own home phone or cell phone.
Kitchen Band
The last Kitchen Band program will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m. This is an all-percussion band where you sit and keep a beat — with an instrument you bring or staff provide. I play the piano or we have several people who bring in fun music to follow. Why not give this a try? It’s the last program until next fall. No strings attached — literally!
Book discussion group
Our book group for May will discuss the book “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren on Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m. on a telephone conference call. You can get the book at your local library. Contact us if you wish to participate.
Give a Little-Sit a Little
Florence Veith was a regular at the senior center for many years. She even celebrated her 100th birthday at the center. With her passing, the family designated memorials to the senior center. We are grateful.
With the memorial money, staff would like to purchase a park bench to put outside of the front door. Florence would have loved this idea!
Whether you knew her or not, there still is time for anyone to donate toward this worthwhile enhancement. Any amount is helpful to meet our goal.
Donors’ names will be listed on a framed printout and put into the entranceway of the senior center for everyone to see.
Checks can be made payable to the “City of Jefferson.” Thank you in advance for donating to our “Give a Little-Sit a Little” bench fundraiser.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Line Dance
Line Dance, for a fee, is held on Fridays at 10 a.m., led by Nancy Wrensch. There is upbeat music with movements and dance. Masks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
