The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announces the winners of the recent Bird/Wildlife-Friendly Christmas tree-decorating contest.
Six trees were entered into the contest and decorated by: Cream of the Crop 4-H club; Duck Creek 4-H club; Fort Atkinson First United Methodist Church youth group; Heart of the City; the Sears-Fink family; and the Unity Project.
All trees had to be decorated using recyclable or biodegradable decorations. There were two contests — one for popular choice and one for the most bird/wildlife-friendly trees. Trees were voted on by the public and results were tallied by museum staff.
Duck Creek 4-H club won the popular choice award and Heart of the City won the most bird/wildlife-friendly award. As prizes, Duck Creek 4-H won a sweet treat from Poyers Pies and Heart of the City won a free room rental from the Hoard Museum.
“We were so glad to be able to have this contest and were impressed with the creativity of the decorations,” Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum, said. “Our sincere thanks to Rabl’s Christmas Trees for providing the beautiful trees to be decorated.”
Trees will be on display until Dec. 26; however, museum staff suggests viewing them soon.
“We have found that the trees are very attractive to our wildlife and birds!” said Lee. “Every day there are fewer decorations on the trees due to squirrels and birds enjoying them. I personally have seen several squirrels carrying off decorations to enjoy for their own holiday feasts.”
