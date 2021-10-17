After a year of COVID-19 mandates which caused cancellation of the 2020 show, the Black Hawk Artists will return to the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson for their 48th annual Black Hawk Artists Show and Sale.
The artists invite the public to an opening reception Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. The show will continue through Nov. 18 during the museum’s regular hours.
Because of continuing concerns about the COVID virus, the museum and the artists will require masks and will not serve refreshments this year. The Fort Atkinson Chamber Orchestra will provide music.
As they have in the past, visitors will enjoy the theme wall, the card section and new artwork. The theme wall challenges the artists to develop an artwork that interprets an idea.
This year’s theme is Full Circle. The deep blue walls of the Jones Family Gallery will provide a rich backdrop for more than 100 additional works created by the artists in the past two years.
Many of the artists have used the extended period between shows to re-assess former interests or experiment with new techniques.
Angela Szabo, Fort Atkinson High School art teacher, used the extra year to produce more abundant and more diverse art.
“When the pandemic started, I had a bit more time on my hands than usual. That allowed me some freedom to work with mediums I had set aside,” Szabo explained. “I also had to make a lot of demo videos for my students. That means that I was making a fully fleshed-out piece for every project my students made, as well as introducing a few new processes that I brought into my curriculum due to the constraints of teaching during the pandemic.
“All of this has led me to produce more 2D work — drawings in charcoal and colored pencil, a painting, mixed media work and photography,” she added. “I also have a lot of new jewelry to show.”
Karen Gomez has developed translucent collages. When displayed on novel stands which allow sunlight to penetrate the designs, she says, “The collages create an effect similar to stained glass.”
Gomez continues to work in paper collage.
“Many of my newest works are influenced by this year’s theme — Full Circle,” she said. “My theme piece includes the phases of the moon and the changing of the seasons. I collaged onto thin rice paper to depict the fragility of our environment. I also use watercolor and various cut papers in my design.”
Karen Crosby continues her work in silk marbling — a technique of producing intricate, colorful designs by dipping the fabric into a colorful mixture, pulling it out and drying it.
As Crosby describes it, the complicated and painstaking process also involves “hoping for a propitious alignment of the stars and the moon.
“Although we could barely stand straight by the end of the day, more than 20 scarves were produced in one weekend,” she concluded.
The last panel on the theme wall is a memorial to Kim Karow, a long-time Black Hawk Artists member who passed away last August. Ironically, one of her last works was her theme piece for the cancelled 2020 show.
The Black Hawk Artists is a group of women who meet monthly to encourage each other’s art and to plan their annual show at the Hoard Museum. Many of this year’s meetings were on Zoom.
The Black Hawk Artists are Jan Gilkey, Priscilla Heussner, Judith Henning, Jan Holewinski, Julia Ince, Sally Koehler, Mary Pratt and Angela Hamele Szabo, all of Fort Atkinson; Janet Nelson and Mary Wallace of Cambridge; Karen Gomez of Jefferson; Karen Crosby of Lake Mills; and Linda Tump of Whitewater. — Contributed story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.