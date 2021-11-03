The Black Hawk Artists 48th Annual Show and Sale will begin with an opening reception this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
The show will continue through Nov. 18 during the museum’s regular hours.
For the show, each Black Hawk artist has created a work of art which interprets the 2021 theme: Full Circle.
Priscilla Heussner displays her version of Full Circle — an intricately constructed songbook which “sings” the lyrics and refrain of the many verses in the childhood song “Found a Peanut.”
She has been a Black Hawk Artist for 43 years. She is particularly happy to be back at the Hoard Museum after the COVID restrictions that canceled last year’s show.
City COVID restrictions require that visitors to the show wear a mask, and no refreshments will be served.
Visitors will find more than 100 original and diverse works created by the artists in the past two years as well as full racks of the artists’ popular cards.
The Black Hawk Artists are Jan Gilkey, Priscilla Heussner, Judith Henning, Jan Holewinski, Julia Ince, Sally Koehler, Mary Pratt and Angela Hamele Szabo, all of Fort Atkinson; Janet Nelson and Mary Wallace of Cambridge; Karen Gomez of Jefferson; Karen Crosby of Lake Mills; and Linda Tump of Whitewater.
