PALMYRA — On Aug. 13, Post 304 of the American Legion and the Palmyra-Eagle High School National Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive in the community room at the high school at 123 Burr Oak St. in Palmyra.

The drive will start at 12:30 p.m. and go until 5:30 p.m. Call Dale at (262) 949-3510 or Alex at (262) 378-1118 for appointments. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.

All attempting donors will receive a Summerfest code for a general admission ticket and student donors also will be entered into a drawing for parking passes for the upcoming year.

