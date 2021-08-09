SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Fort Atkinson, 740 Reena Ave., will be hosting a blood drive with ImpactLife from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
As a thank you for giving, donors will have their choice of a ¼ zip performance pullover or a gift card.
They also will be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card.
Masks and appointments are required. Online registration is available by visiting https://bit.ly/3lE96nM
Persons with any questions can direct them to Community Health Manager Megan Timm at (608) 373-8903.
