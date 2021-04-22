WHITEWATER — Blue Line Battery’s initiative is to bring cleaner, safer, and more efficient power systems to its customers.
The company chose Whitewater for a place to expand and has grown production into a new location in Beloit.
Founded in 2012, CEO Dustin Herte built an electric trike with a custom-designed, energy-efficient Lithium-ion battery to save money on fuel and travel greater distances. After success with this battery, Blue Line pivoted in 2015 upon identifying a problem and opportunity in the industrial motive power market.
The primary focus for Blue Line Battery will be to continue supplying batteries for the material handling industry (forklifts and pallet jacks); however, Blue Line serves a variety of markets including AGV, Ground Support Equipment, Floor Care/Aerial Equipment.
Whitewater was a location that fit the needs of the company’s desire to deliver the most exciting and innovative solutions to stored energy customers through development of highly collaborative and entrusted partnerships with its customers and suppliers.
“We chose Whitewater and the Innovation Center because we had heard from entrusted mentors about how amazing the resources were here,” said Kristen Holtan, Blue Line Battery co-founder and marketing director. "From access to amazing mentors to networking opportunities, the Whitewater Innovation Center provides every resource you need to start and grow a business as efficiently as possible."
As the cornerstone facility to the 130-acre technology park, the 38,000 square-foot Whitewater University Innovation Center operates primarily as a mixed-use business incubator strategically built with support from the City of Whitewater, the Whitewater Community Development Authority and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. With the support of its partners, the Whitewater University Innovation Center’s mission is to create and foster durable businesses and jobs through a close alignment of UW-Whitewater’s research and educational competencies and the resources of the City of Whitewater.
The Technology Park serves as a foundation for a diversified and robust regional economy through the attraction of new residents, utilization of UW-Whitewater faculty, staff and student expertise, and the retention of alumni talent.
Blue Line has hired UW-Whitewater alumni talent and provided educational opportunities for several student interns, teaching real-world skills such as marketing, sales, engineering accounting acumen that only are experienced outside of the classroom.
“We believe these opportunities and resulting skill sets are absolutely necessary to build a successful enterprise today,” said Holtan. “Four out of our six founders and co-founders are UW-Whitewater alumni, a few of which started as interns.”
The Whitewater Community Development Authority strives to provide the tools any business might need to continue to succeed.
“Whitewater is proud we can provide the tools a business like Blue Line Battery needs to continue to succeed,” said Cathy Anderson, economic director for the City of Whitewater. “Teaching, hiring and retaining local talent and allowing them to grow within the business and the community is something we wish for any company. We are excited Blue Line is able to do just that.”
As the company continues to grow, it feels there is so much more to accomplish including tapping into adjacent markets such as Rail, Solar, Reserve and Construction. With the location and resources, finalizing development of and leveraging its unique intellectual property to offer solutions that other companies cannot is a future endeavor that the company is looking forward to achieving.
"We are truly grateful for all the support that the Whitewater community has given us from the very beginning,” said Holtan.
To learn more about Blue Line Battery, contact Kristen Holtan at kristenh@bluelinebattery.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.