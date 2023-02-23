Bookworm: "Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears"
Buy Now

“Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears” by Michael Schulman.

 Contributed

(Editor’s note: The Daily Union print edition runs the column, “The Bookworm Sez,” by Terri Schlichenmeyer, in which she reviews books on a variety of topics. Some are for children; others, for adults. An avid reader, the writer resides in La Crosse with her two dogs and 11,000 books.)

You’ve often wondered what ended up on the cutting room floor.

Load comments