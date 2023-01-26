Bookworm review: "The Way They Were"
Buy Now

This week’s Bookworm review is “The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen” by Robert Hofler.

 Contributed

(Editor’s note: The Daily Union print edition runs the column, “The Bookworm Sez,” by Terri Schlichenmeyer, in which she reviews books on a variety of topics. Some are for children; others, for adults. An avid reader, the writer resides in La Crosse with her two dogs and 11,000 books.)

You bought nine tickets.

Load comments