WHITEWATER — In association with Young Auditorium’s 2021 Big Read project, Borealis Dance presents a powerful virtual performance inspired by the Hmong refugee experience.
Deeply rooted in historical research and personal accounts, the stories of Hmong refugees are brought to life on stage through thoughtful, emotional movements. Join Young Auditorium for this free virtual performance of Threads of My Cloth, Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m.
This dance presentation is inspired and shaped by research involving interviews with Hmong refugee community members, Hmong soldiers, and other Hmong community members in the Twin Cities. With a moving score that embraces feeling, emotion and the body’s innate responses, the members of Borealis Dance have come together as allies to tell a rich, complex story about the human condition.
This performance is presented in conjunction with Young Auditorium’s 2021 NEA Big Read. An Arts initiative in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read seeks to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. This year’s BIG READ novel, “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang, pays tribute to thousands of Hmong families made the journey from the war-torn jungles of Laos to the overcrowded refugee camps of Thailand and onward to America.
Online registration forms for all Big Read 2021 events can be found at https://youngauditorium.wordpress.com/. All registrants will receive an exclusive link for the virtual presentation, as well as access to the virtual post-show reception and Q&A.
For information on all Young Auditorium Big Read 2021 events, including details about the author and book selection, community and library partners, and a complete listing of all Big Read events, visit www.youngauditorium.wordpress.com.
