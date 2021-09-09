The Fort Atkinson Senior Center’s annual Brat Bash will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members of the Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be grilling and packing brats for persons to pick up in the center parking lot and take with them.
No inside dining will be available. Brat meals, consisting of a brat, chips and cookie, will be sold for $5.
Brats, along with the other items, will be sold individually as well.
Persons wanting an order of eight or more brats should call the center on Friday to arrange a pre-order so their brats can be ready at a scheduled pickup time.
The Senior Citizens Inc. Board hosts fundraisers during the year to help with projects at the center such as the new patio being built.
Craft fair registration for tables
Crafters can sign up for this year’s craft fair at the senior center by calling 563-7773. The craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. The cost, payable at the day of the craft fair, is $10 per table.
A crafter that requires additional space beyond their table with display racks or shelves also must pay an additional $5.
Additional information on the procedures for the event will be provided when signing up for a table space.
A maximum of two tables will be allotted for reservation per person.
Marcy and the Highlights
Summer is coming to a close for another year and center staff are going to throw a party to welcome the onset of fall. Marcy and her band, The Highlights, will be at the center, putting on a great show, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are not required.
Enjoy an after-show treat, and there will be a couple of door-prize drawings as well for Chamber Bucks.
Game scores
500: Scores from Sept. 2 — First place, Roger Gross, 3,840; second, Joanne Gross, 3,450; third, Harold Riggs, 2,220. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Scores from Sept. 2 — First, William Bowes; second, Terry Bowes; third, Chuck Schloesser. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Euchre: Scores from Sept. 7 — First, Hilda Carl, 66; second, Judy Torgerson and Ron Swiatowy, 58; fourth, Dorothy Trewyn and Lavern Taylor, 55; sixth, Candi Bugs, 53.
Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Sept. 3 — First, Randy Hoeft, 62; second, Jim Pick, 59; third, Roger Gross, 52; fourth, Herb Papenfus, 49; fifth, Dennis Rockwood, 48; sixth, Mary Latterell, 45.
Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. The Buffalos won two out of three this week with offense led by Larry Whitmore and Chuck Truman with 8 and 5 hits on the day. Carroll Ehrke had 6 hits for the Walruses.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on the baseball with two teams split randomly for play each day.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
Never miss a newsletter
Seniors can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to their inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com
The website is provided by LPI, the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free each month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, located at 307 Robert St., can be reached by calling (920) 563-7773.
