JEFFERSON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the drive-thru brat sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Jefferson Area Senior Center has been postponed.
However, the raffle drawing still will be held at 1 p.m. that day at the senior center. Winners will be called and announced on Facebook.
Veterans Day
The senior center and city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. However, the Meals to Go and Meals on Wheels program will be open.
Holiday party
The senior center holiday party will be held Monday, Dec. 6, at noon. Bon Ton Bakery will be serving a Swiss steak dinner and there will be entertainment by Denny Diamond. Cost is $10 and tickets now are on sale.
Bingo
Bingo is played Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards and all money paid in goes back out in prizes.
Sea Islands Value Tour
Alaska in March not your thing? How about a motor coach tour to Charleston and Beaufort, S.C. and Savannah, Ga. — the “Sea Islands.” A new date has been set for this tour: April 3-10, 2022 and 11 meals are included.
Cost is $1,659 per person double room and $2,168 for a single room.
Spend three nights in Beaufort, with a tour and a river cruise. Enjoy a guided tour of Charleston and a narrated trolley tour of Savannah.
Tour a working plantation and gardens. Enjoy Hunting Island State Park and its beaches. While traveling back home, enjoy a guided tour of Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg, Tenn.
