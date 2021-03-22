Rhona Buchta, running unopposed for one open seat on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 6 spring election, introduced herself to board members Thursday night.
Incumbent board member Rachel Snethen is not seeking another three-year term on the five-member board.
“I want to thank all of you for the invitation and opportunity to introduce myself to all of you and the community as a candidate for the school board,” Buchta said during the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The newcomer candidate mentioned her background, saying she has three children: her oldest is a senior in college, her middle child currently is working for a trade in cosmetology and her youngest is a junior in high school.
“Both my husband and I are Fort (Atkinson High School) alumni and have lived in the Fort Atkinson community for over 40 years,” Buchta, 44, of 501 Nikki Lane, said. “And (we) have been deeply rooted in this community with friends and family since we were children.”
Fort Atkinson, she said, has been the only community she has known, and it has supported her family well.
The candidate said she’s been asked multiple times why would she want to serve on the school board.
“The answer is truly multi-faceted, and one that I feel surrounds one word, and that is ‘future,’” Buchta said. “If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it is to focus on the present, although it is what we do with the present that delivers the future.”
As a middle school Literature/Language Arts teacher, she said she is an advocate of students’ character and education, both of which “truly have been tested this (past) year.”
“I’ve taught my students to be involved citizens,” Buchta said. “If you’re curious about the world, then you have to be part of it.”
Overall, she said, she wants to learn and to be a part of it, too.
“I want to participate in the present, so that I can positively affect the future,” Buchta said. “My hope is that I can serve the board with value to benefit all students and families, and continue to bridge this community so that our present can show a prosperous future.
“I look forward to working with all of you in what may seem like the future,” she concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.