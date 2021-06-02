MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced the State of Wisconsin Building Commission (Commission) recently approved $86.7 million in key projects across the state, including projects aimed at addressing flood mitigation, building improvements, energy solutions, and expanded treatment options for youth and adults in need of care or rehabilitation at correctional and treatment facilities.
After more than a year of delay by the Joint Committee on Finance, the legislature approved the expansion of the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center (MJTC) on May 6, 2020. Gov. Evers responded quickly by asking the Commission to act on MJTC.
The Commission has provided authority to construct the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. The Department of Administration (DOA) anticipates the project will be ready for construction bidding this fall.
“I’m grateful to the Building Commission members for ensuring we can expand access to care for Wisconsin youth in need of comprehensive mental health services,” said Gov. Evers.
Another approval, from the Jefferson County area, includes: Constructing infrastructure renovation/replacement projects for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater in the Minor Facilities Renewal Program;
The DOA and the UW System also provided a report of emergency efforts directed by Gov. Evers after large concrete panels fell from the third floor of Van Hise Hall located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in April 2021. The UW temporarily closed the building allowing the emergency project to safely remove panels on the third and fourth floors.
The work completed under this emergency project allowed the building to be reopened while additional building envelop repair efforts continue. This is evidence of the real-life safety concerns that exist among aging state-owned buildings with outstanding deferred maintenance. It also drives home the point that capital investment can no longer be delayed but must be addressed immediately, thoughtfully, and strategically.
“The longer we wait to address failing infrastructure, the more expensive it gets for taxpayers,” said Gov. Evers. “Now is the time to invest in planning for the future. I urge the Joint Committee on Finance to fund my proposed capital budget, which would have an estimated $4.3 billion economic impact and provide approximately 29,000 family-supporting jobs across our state.”
