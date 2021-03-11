WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area will be hosting two virtual candidate forums this Saturday, March 13, in advance of the April 6 spring election.
The first forum, for City of Whitewater Common Council candidates, will be held in the morning, from 10 to 11:30.
The second forum, for Whitewater Unified School District School Board candidates, will be held in the afternoon, from 1 to 2:30.
All candidates for common council, Carol McCormick (District 1), Brienne Diebolt-Brown (District 3), Greg Majkrzak (District 5), Neil Hicks (District 5), Lisa Dawsey Smith (At-Large) and Daniel Machalik (At-Large), and all candidates for the WUSD School Board, Tom Ganser, Larry Kachel, Andrea M. Svec and Maryann Zimmerman have confirmed their participation in the live, online forums.
To attend the common council virtual forum live, join the webinar by using the URL: bit.ly/lwv-commoncouncilforum. Or join by telephone: dial (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 921 9872 0090, Passcode: 971638.
To attend the WUSD School Board virtual forum live, join the webinar by using the URL: bit.ly/lwv-schoolboardforum. Or join by telephone: dial (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID: 943 7797 6465, Passcode: 804422.
Both forums will be live-streamed on the League’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lwvwhitewater.org, and a recording will be made available on its website, https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area, during the weeks leading up to the April 6 spring election.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Visit the League’s website at lwvwhitewater.org.
