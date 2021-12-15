An election for the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, April 5.
The spring election will be for two seats on the school board for a three-year term. The incumbents currently holding these seats are Mark Chaney and Adam Paul.
Anyone interested in running for these seats should contact the district’s superintendent and board of education Administrative Assistant Lisa Haas in the Luther Administration Center at 201 Park St. or by telephone at (920) 563-7807 or visit the school district website at www.fortschools.org for information.
Those interested will be given election materials including an election schedule, a Wisconsin Association of School Boards guide for candidates and necessary forms. All of the information and forms also are available on the school district’s website.
The deadline for filing the ballot access documents including the Declaration of Candidacy form and the Campaign Registration Statement is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The school offices will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 and 24, and Dec. 30 and 31.
If more than four candidates file for the two seats, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The elected board member will take office on Monday, April 25.
