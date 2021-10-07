Kimberly Caul (Schopen), formerly of Jefferson, will be named the Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) of the Year from the Wisconsin Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Association (WSHA) during the annual conference in October.
The award is given to a Wisconsin SLP recognized by speech-language pathology consumers for providing outstanding professional service.
Caul, formerly Kim Schopen, is a 1999 Jefferson High School graduate.
She is a clinical associate professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Communications Sciences and Disorders department, where she has been employed since 2017. Her job is to train and supervise graduate-level students in their first and second year of clinical practicum experience at the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic, at Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Monona, and in collaboration with the UW Physical Therapy Department through the Pro Bono Interdisciplinary Clinic on campus.
Some of her responsibilities are teaching graduate students about evaluating and treating speech-language disorders, providing hands-on support and demonstrations in the therapy room, offering feedback to her students and providing community outreach.
Additionally, she teaches the graduate level medical speech language pathology course and assigns students to medical site practicum placements in Madison and surrounding communities.
Caul obtained her Bachelor of Science in Education (BSE) from UW-Whitewater and Master of Science (MS) degree from UW-Eau Claire in 2003 and 2005, respectively.
Prior to joining the UW-Madison faculty, she spent nine years working as an SLP at Clearview Brain Injury Center in Juneau, followed by three years working in the schools for CESA 6 in the Fox Valley and at Hartford Union High School. Alongside her full-time work, she has worked throughout her career for a number of rehab companies as a fill-in SLP for area nursing homes.
Additionally, Caul has instructed and supervised SLP graduate students in all of these job positions.
Caul has lived in Beaver Dam with her husband, Jeremiah, since 2005. They have two sons, John David, 12, and Luke, 9.
The Wisconsin Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Association (WSHA) represents more than 1,000 practitioners, researchers, educators and students. WSHA is the professional organization for communication disorders in the State of Wisconsin.
