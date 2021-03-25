JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has welcomed CBD American Shaman to its business organization.
CBD American Shaman recently opened a new storefront on Collins Road in Jefferson. The store offers high-quality, ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil products in various forms, all of which are derived from all-natural, high-quality industrial hemp.
With the first store of the franchise opening in Georgia in 2018, CBD American Shaman has seen a lot of change in the past several years — and is bringing that change to Jefferson.
Offering products like CBD dog treats, bath bombs, topical creams, massage oils, and a large variety of foods and candies, CBD American Shaman is setting out to help Jefferson residents relieve some stress, find balance and support relaxation in their daily lives.
The owners encourage people to stop in and learn about how their products — such as CBGo, a water-soluble oil — can help them. CBD American Shaman has products to get people started, keep them going and help manage their recovery.
CBD American Shaman, located at 157 Collins Road, Jefferson, is open Monday through Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.
For additional information, visit www.badgerhealth.biz or call (920) 541-3414. Be sure to “Like” the store on Facebook to follow the latest information. People with any questions can email them to info@badgerhealth.biz.
