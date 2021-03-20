WHITEWATER — Art by students from ages 4 to 18 will be featured in the April virtual exhibit at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s website www.whitewaterarts.org.
The show becomes available on Friday, April 9, and runs through Saturday, April 24. The gallery at the Cultural Arts Center will be closed for the month of April.
The exhibit will include visual two-dimensional artwork by students from area schools. The art teachers displaying their students’ art are: Justin Mane (Washington), Sara Sixel (Lincoln), Sara Brautigam (Lakeview), Sarah Heyer (Middle School), and Crystal Gill (High School).
The following is a message from WAA’s President, Kristen Burton, about the show: “Part of the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s mission is to promote arts education. This collaborative exhibit between the Whitewater Unified School District and the Whitewater Arts Alliance supports that mission, provides the community an opportunity to follow the developing talents and careers of our up-and-coming artists, and fosters a positive environment for life-long learning and creativity.”
Sponsor of the exhibit is First Citizens State Bank.
