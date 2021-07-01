The Accountable Leadership Team at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Fort Atkinson announces a new pastor.
Maribel Celiz will begin her lead pastorship role at FUMC on Sunday, July 11. Celiz’s first Sunday will consist of a worship service in the park, held at the north pavilion of Ralph Park in Fort Atkinson, at 10 a.m.
Beverages and desserts will be provided by FUMC and all attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a brown bag lunch for a fellowship opportunity with community members after the service.
Per FUMC’s Accountable Leadership Team, “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to welcome Maribel to our community, introduce her to our congregational family, and continue FUMC’s mission to Live and Love Like Jesus: Everyday, Everywhere, Everyone.”
Celiz received a Master of Divinity from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. Celiz is moving to Fort Atkinson after serving in pastoral roles at the First United Methodist Church in Madison.
Prior to moving to Wisconsin, Celiz lived in Yuma, Ariz., and began her path in ministry as a resident chaplain at the Yuma Medical Center. She has three children and two grandchildren. Her husband, the Rev. Eduardo De La Cruz, serves as pastor of Henderson United Methodist Church in Beloit.
“I am passionate about lending a helping hand to those that need it the most,” stated Celiz. “I am a dedicated, faithful person who is always looking for new opportunities to grow spiritually as well as intellectually. One of my many favorite Bible verses is Joshua 1:6: ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; for your Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’”
The FUMC Accountable Leadership Team shared, “Maribel’s passion for the gospel, commitment to family and community, and proven track record of growing her congregation aligns with the culture and mission of the FUMC staff, board and members. We encourage past, present and future members of FUMC to join our 10 a.m. Sunday services and welcome Maribel to our family.”
