The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced that the museum will offer free children’s activity kits on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6.
“During a regular year, the museum would open up an hour early to young families on the first day of the month for our Morning @ the Museum program,” said Dana Bertelsen, assistant director of the Hoard Museum. “Each month would feature a different theme. Since we can’t welcome large groups to the museum yet, this program has changed during COVID by offering free children’s activity kits for pickup for preschoolers through early elementary-aged students.”
For March, the kits feature Wisconsin Native American history. Kits include coloring sheets, information on local Native American sites to visit, a wild rice-making activity, and Play-Doh and instructions to make a coil pot. Kits are free and supplies are limited. Take one kit per child.
The kits will be available outside the museum front door on Friday and inside in the main lobby on Saturday. Children’s activity kits also will be available the first Friday of April and May. April will focus on Earth Day and May will help children explore their state for National Tourism Day.
Starting on Tuesday, March 2, the museum will be open by appointment only.
Visitors interested in visiting the museum must call (920) 563-7769 to schedule their tour. Tours are scheduled every 15 minutes throughout the day beginning at 9:30 a.m. The last tour of the day will be scheduled at 3 p.m.
Group tour sizes will be 10 people or less and entrance times will be spaced out to ensure that building capacity will be limited. Tours still will be free.
“Families are welcome to tour the museum, now open by appointment only,” said Bertelsen. “The Mysteries of the Mound exhibit is a great place to learn more about the Native American history of our area.
“Visitors to the museum may notice some changes to the building,” she added. “We’ve removed our hands-on activities and our children’s areas temporarily. Certain areas of the building now have limited access due to COVID precautions.”
The Hoard Historical Museum has safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of the coronavirus. All staff will wear facemasks when interacting with the public, and frequently touched surfaces routinely will be disinfected.
All visitors will be asked to wear facemasks; disposable masks will be provided if visitors do not have one to wear. Hand-sanitizing stations will be found throughout the building.
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information or to schedule a tour. The Hoard Museum and National Dairy Shrine, located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson, are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums or visit www.hoardmuseum.org.
