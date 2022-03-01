ABOVE: Shown here, the birds in the Hoard Historical Museum Bird Room exhibit are busy checking out part of the next Morning @ the Museum kids’ activity kit. Kits available for pick up at the Hoard Museum on Friday, March 4.
The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced that the museum will offer free children’s activity kits in partnership with the Dwight Foster Public Library on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5.
The kits are available at the Hoard Museum.
This spring, the Hoard Museum is partnering with the Dwight Foster Public Library to offer a virtual story time with Minetta Lippert, Youth Services librarian. The video link will be available in the kits.
Minetta also is offering a curated list of children’s books on each month’s theme that will be included in each kit.
“The museum and library are both here to serve the community,” said Dana Bertelsen, Hoard Museum assistant director. “We are here to be a resource to residents of all ages, and to help people learn and grow. This partnership is one of many we have had to help serve our neighbors.”
For March, the kits theme is Wisconsin Birds.
“Birds are an ever-present part of our life,” Bertelsen said. “We look for the robins in the spring, cardinals in the winter and owls year around.”
Kits include a coloring and craft sheet, a guide to spring birding in Wisconsin, and a scavenger hunt for the Hoard Museum’s Bird Room exhibit. Kits are free and supplies are limited. Take one kit per child.
The kits will be available inside the museum’s main lobby on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. Children’s activity kits also will be available the first Friday of April and May. April will focus on Gardening and May will help thank their mothers by celebrating Mother’s Day.
“Families are welcome to tour the museum when they pick up their activity kits,” said Bertelsen. “The Bird Room exhibit is an excellent resource for people of all ages to learn about our feathered friends.
“After your visit to the museum, stop by the Dwight Foster Public Library and pick up a few bird books for both the kids and adults in your house,” she added.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769 and visit hoardmuseum.org. — Contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.