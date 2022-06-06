Children's reading program set in Concord Jun 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CONCORD — The Concord Historical Society will sponsor a reading program for children ages 4 and up.Summer Afternoons with Laura: A Reading Program for Children will be held Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30.The Town of Concord was home to relatives of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Laura's mother Caroline was a school teacher in Concord, and her parents, Caroline and Charles, met and married in Concord in 1861.All three reading programs will be held at 1 p.m. at the William R. Look Log Cabin at Dahnert /Concord Park.All children will need to be accompanied by an adult. People should bring their own blanket to sit around the person who reads from the Laura Ingalls Wilder book.RSVP by June 10 by calling (262) 593-8099. Space is limited, so register early.Homemade cookies and lemonade will be served after the book reading and the children can play some historic games. This program is free for all children. www.concordwihistory.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
