JEFFERSON — “The Flame” choir and drama group composed of Madison area home-schooled students will perform at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
There is no cost for this program and refreshments will be served afterward. (FLAME stands for Families Learning Art, Music and Educational skills).
Stop by and support some young people!
MARCH to Your Own Drum
It’s your day to March to a different drum on Friday, March 11, at 12:30 p.m. People can dress in costume, a hat, even pajamas if they wish!
Attendees will be served a meal with each item starting with a M-A-R-C-H. H is for a hot dish – meatless, cheesy Italian hot dish.
Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, March 9.
Book discussion group
The March book will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The group will meet on Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. People can get the book at their local library.
Winter Lunch Bunch
The Winter Lunch Bunch group will be going to Heron’s Landing on Thursday, March 10, at 11:45 a.m. Sign up ahead as there is a limit of 12 people. Reservations are made ahead of time. Men and women are welcome to attend. Lunch and transportation on one’s own.
Dominoes
Dominoes will be played on Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m.
Toning and walking
Norm Matzinger’s toning and walking class meets on Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Participants engage in stretching, strengthening and balance exercises, along with walking inside and outside in intervals. There is no fee for this class.
‘A Sea of Tulips’ day tour
Jefferson seniors will take ‘A Sea of Tulips’ day tour on Thursday, May 5, to Lake County, Illinois. Cost is $109 per person.
Attendees will start their day at Richardson Farms where there are five acres of tulips and a lake nearby. After lunch the group will explore the quaint shops and boutiques of Antioch, Ill., and then go to the Lovin’ Oven Cakery for pastry and coffee and tea.
The included lunch choices are meatloaf with mashed potatoes or Swedish meatballs with egg noodles or Chicken parmesan with pasta.
Motor coach pickup at the senior center will be at 8:30 a.m. This is a great idea for a Mother’s Day gift for that special someone. No refunds will be issued unless there is a wait list.
Center information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.