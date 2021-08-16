WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is proud to partner with the Whitewater Community Foundation to give people an outlet to donate money to community projects.
Over the past several years, the Whitewater Community Foundation (WCF) has assisted in completing projects including Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the adult playground/workout area in Starin Park, the Frawley Family Amphitheater and, most recently, a storybook walk for children.
The Foundation is able to assist in making these projects come to light with donor management and marketing.
Recently, the WCF approved and set up a conduit account for additional funds to help the progress of the Cravath and Trippe Lake improvements.
“Allowing for residents and citizens to donate to an account specifically for the lakes improvement will help enhance the overall project,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Eric Boettcher. “Funds from this account can be used in the beautification of the lakes along with preserving wildlife. It is amazing to see the love and admiration people have for the lakes, wanting to help restore them to what they once were.”
In addition to assisting with donations, the WCF provides scholarships for students who attend Whitewater High School and intend to further their educations. They also offer Community Action Grants for projects that benefit various segments of the population.
Also, the Whitewater Banner, a local online news source for anything Whitewater, was gifted to the WCF to ensure the Banner would continue to serve the community once the original owner stepped down.
“Without the support from the Whitewater Community Foundation and donors, we would not be able to make these projects come to fruition,” said Cameron Clapper, Whitewater city manager. “We are proud to work with this great organization to continue improving our community.”
At this time, donations can be made to WCF for the following projects: Cravath and Trippe Lake Improvement Fund, Starin Park all-inclusive playground equipment, City of Whitewater Bark Park, Whitewater Banner, scholarships, arts beautification and culture, quality of life and recreation, education/Whitewater Unified School District, human services, undesignated fund, Community Space fund, and the Cravath Lakefront Frawley Family Amphitheater.
To donate to a desired project, visit https://whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate/.
Visit www.whitewater-wi.gov for community information and updates.
