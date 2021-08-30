WHITEWATER — Effective Sept. 15, the City of Whitewater’s compost site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays.

The new hours will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site still will remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.

More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.

For additional questions or concerns, contact the Streets Department at (262) 473-0560. For other requests, visit https://www.whitewater-wi.gov

