WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is issuing a burn ban, effective immediately, within the city limits until further notice.
Warm weather and inadequate rainfall are putting southeast Wisconsin in severe drought conditions. Vegetation is drying out, which increases the risk of wildfires.
The city is suspending the issuance of burn permits. There is to be no burning of organic yard waste. Recreational burning, such as campfires or bonfires also is prohibited.
Outdoor grills and open flames only are to be used for cooking purposes. Dispose of any ashes properly and do not leave fires unattended.
As a reminder, the use of fireworks is illegal and prohibited by law within the city limits.
Citizens found to be in violation of the burn ban will be subject to fines, penalties and costs related to prosecution. Those in violation also might be responsible for reimbursing the city for costs related to extinguishing the fire by the Whitewater Volunteer Fire Department.
For additional questions or concerns, contact Neighborhood Services Director Chris Bennett at (262) 473-0143 or cbennett@whitewater-wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.