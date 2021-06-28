Wisconsin visitors and residents alike know that the Fourth of July is Wisconsin’s busiest and best boating holiday.
It also is a great time to remember that whether you’re paddling, fishing, jet skiing or boating, you can help protect lakes and rivers from aquatic invasive species.
During the annual Clean Boats, Clean Waters Landing Blitz, July 1-5, watercraft inspectors will be at boat launches to remind persons that the power to protect our water resources is shared by all of us who love Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers.
Aquatic invasive species (AIS), such as zebra mussels, pose great risks to the health of our waters and fisheries. Often there are not known control options to get rid of AIS once they are in a lake or river.
Prevention is the key and it’s in the hands of visitors as wells as full-time Wisconsinites. More lakes than ever are participating in 2021 with inspectors giving away Stop Aquatic hitchhikers boat towels.
“Following a year without boat launch monitoring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers and paid inspectors alike are eager to get back to the landings to educate boaters and continue efforts to prevent the spread of invasive species in Jefferson County waters.” says Marisa Ulman, Water Resource Management Specialist for the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department.
Those who use social media can help spread the word about the importance of aquatic invasive species prevention by posting photos and messages using #CleanBoatsCleanWaters.
Invasive plants and animals, like Eurasian watermilfoil, spiny water fleas, and zebra mussels, can spread easily by hitching a ride on boats and other equipment, including trailers. They also can hide in the water in live wells, bait and fish buckets, and motors, so it’s important to drain them and to pull the plugs to drain your boat. Because many invasive species also can be hidden in mud, it’s vital to clean off anchors.
Always take the following simple steps before leaving a boat landing:
• Inspect boats, trailers and equipment for attached aquatic plants or animals.
• Remove all attached plants or animals.
• Drain all water from boats, motors, live wells and other equipment.
• Never move live fish away from a water body.
• Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
• Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer.
• Only use leftover minnows when either 1) fishing with them on the same body of water or 2) on other waters if no lake/river water or other fish have been added to the container.
Following these steps also helps boaters comply with Wisconsin state law, which prohibits the transport of aquatic invasive species. To learn more about invasive species and their impacts to Wisconsin’s waters and economy, visit DNR.wi.gov and search “Invasive Species.”
