Jump in the car on March 24, drive to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center and pick up a spaghetti dinner.
Pull into the center parking lot, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and volunteers from Reena Senior Living and the senior center will provide a full meal to take home, beverage not included. The meal, provided by Reena Senior Living, comes at no charge.
Persons do not need to make reservations to pick up a meal. Volunteers will be available at the senior center parking lot to assist with traffic. This event is drive-through only; no inside dining will be available.
Friday Findings
Strong Women
The Strong Women class will start a new session on Tuesday, March 23, for eight weeks on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 8 to 9. Cost is $40 for the eight weeks. This class, taught by Claire, is based on an evidence-based exercise program with proven health benefits.
‘Forrest Gump’
Come and watch “Forrest Gump” at the center on Monday, March 22, or Tuesday, March 23, with both times starting at 1 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 and lasts 2 hours and 21 minutes.
The last year sure has seemed like a box of chocolates, so why not come down and re-live the adventures of Tom Hanks’ character in this wonderful film? Reservations are needed by calling 563-7773.
New Bingo session
With so much excitement to attending the center’s limited-attendance bingo sessions, staff are adding a special bingo March 31 so everyone can attend.
Henceforth, as long as attendance for bingo is being limited, there will be three sessions per month but each person only can sign up for two of the three sessions. This will allow everyone to get a chance to attend at least one session every month. We ask that only those who are not signed up for the bingo session on March 24 to sign up to attend this session on March 31.
Be a crossing guard
Senior center staff are asking if seniors might be interested in helping the community as a crossing guard? The Fort Atkinson Police Department is looking to hire two substitute crossing guards for the new school year.
Substitute crossing guards work on an “on-call” basis when needed and fill in for the regular part-time crossing guards. The hours on Monday and Friday generally are from 7 to 8 a.m. and/or 3 to 4 p.m.
Responsible individuals looking for “fill in as needed employment” with a desire to serve their community should contact School Resource Officer Dan Hefty of the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777 or submit an application for employment found on the agency web page. Starting wage is $12.37 per hour.
Computer help available
We have a couple of computer volunteers to help seniors learn to use their computer, cell phone or tablet. Center volunteers will do their best to help persons get on the right track. For a time to meet with either of them, call the senior center and staff will pass along your contact info and one of them will give you a call.
Wii Bowling
Scores from Wii Bowling for all games are included for series over 650. A series score is 550 and higher. March 1 scores: Glorine Christensen 787 (280, 300, 207), Lori Gaber 687 (246, 196, 245), Dale Zilisch 653 (222, 206, 225), Steve Grimins 618, Tim Baker 593, Sandy Basich 565, Kathy Heffron 561, Marlene Dianich 556, Dennis Rockwood 554, Mary Zilisch 551.
