PALMYRA — The public is invited to a free supper on Saturday, May 21, from 5-6 p.m. at the Palmyra Methodist church, 122 N. 5th St., Palmyra.

There is no charge for the meal, although donations are accepted and will be sent to aid Poland with Ukrainian refugee relief.

The menu will feature a Polish meal of sausage perogies with cabbage, caramelized onions, etc., along with assorted desserts and beverages.

Following the meal, from 6-7 p.m. will be free Bingo with prizes.

Load comments