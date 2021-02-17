Fort Healthcare and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation announce the opening of the Community Wellness Walking Path at Jansen’s Banquet Hall, 1245 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
This collaboration with Jansen’s will be staffed by volunteers and offer a safe walking environment during the winter months.
The walking path will be available Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, through April 3. Guests are sked to be masked appropriately at all times, keep an appropriate distance from other participants, and change into dry shoes upon arrival.
In the event of inclement weather, the walking path will follow the lead of the School District of Fort Atkinson and will close if schools are closed or delayed. Persons who exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive are asked to please stay home.
Additionally, Fort Healthcare and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation extend their gratitude to everyone who contributed to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a portion of which is being used to fund this project. The organizations also like to thank Connie Jansen for opening up her business to the community, as well as the Fort Atkinson Park and Rec Department for use of some of their equipment, and Fort Atkinson resident Bob Cheek for helping coordinate volunteers.
For more information, contact Nicole Leibman at Nicole.Leibman@forthc.com or (920)568-5472.
