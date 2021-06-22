WATERLOO — The board of directors of Thrive Economic Development is hosting a “Conversations with ThriveED” event on Monday, June 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11555 Torpy Road, Waterloo.

The Fort Atkinson City Council has been invited to attend, and a quorum might be present.

No official action will be taken by the city council at this event.

For question about the event or how to register, contact julieo@thriveED.org.

