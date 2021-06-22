WATERLOO — The board of directors of Thrive Economic Development is hosting a “Conversations with ThriveED” event on Monday, June 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11555 Torpy Road, Waterloo.
The Fort Atkinson City Council has been invited to attend, and a quorum might be present.
No official action will be taken by the city council at this event.
For question about the event or how to register, contact julieo@thriveED.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.