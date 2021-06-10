The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering a new weekly shopping service on Tuesdays each week starting Tuesday, June 15.

This service will take passengers along the State Highway 26 corridor with stops in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek and Watertown.

A $3 copay is requested per each round trip. Space is reserved for people age 60 and older and adults living with disabilities. However, people of any age may ride if space allows.

Passengers will be picked up at prearranged group locations. Pickup location exceptions may be made on a case by case, preapproved basis to meet the needs of some passengers.

Call (920) 675-4049 for reservations or for more information

