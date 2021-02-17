The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club’s membership has approved awarding scholarships to residents of Jefferson County or students attending Jefferson County school districts for the 2020-21 school year.
It has been a tradition for many years that the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club annually has awarded scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture through secondary education. Funds to finance this venture are raised throughout the year primarily from the food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and an annual cheese sale prior to the Christmas holiday.
Applicant’s qualifications:
• High school senior planning to attend a two- or four-year college majoring in an agricultural or ag-related program or the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course or other agricultural technical college program.
• College student currently enrolled in a two- or four-year agricultural program or the UW Farm and Industry Short Course, and planning to continue enrollment in an agricultural program next year.
Scholarship applications are judged by Agribusiness Club’s Youth Committee.
Applications are due by Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m.
The mission of the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to take us into the future. Its goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population.
This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
To learn more about this organization visit www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com<http://www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com>.
